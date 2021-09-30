Arunachal: IG ITBP Calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rajeev Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP), called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 30th September 2021. It was a courtesy call on by the ITBP IG , who has taken charge of ITBP’s North East Frontier Headquarters recently.

The Governor emphasised on fostering excellence in securing the borders and promoting a sense of security among the people living in the border areas. He advised the ITBP IG to be vigilant and thwart any incursion in the border areas.

The Governor said that with their dedicated efforts along with State Government programmes, migration of rural population to the urban areas will be restrained. He also suggested the IG to conduct welfare programmes for the villagers in remote areas located near the borderline.

The Governor asked the Head of ITBP of North East Frontier to work in coordination with the State Government for any emergency or projects which required joint effort. He stressed on vaccination against COVID Pandemic of all ITBP Personnel and other civilian staff working with the organization.