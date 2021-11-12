Sports
Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khandu played Archery and Volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank

In one of the photos, Mr Rijiju and Mr Khandu are taking aim at their targets with bows. In the next slide, both the leaders are playing volleyball.

November 12, 2021
Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khandu played Archery and Volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank

ITANAGAR-   Union Law Minister Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu played Archery and Volleyball near the river bank during a recent visit to Upper Subansiri district. Sharing a few images in social media,  Mr Rijiju said that his team, Pema Khandu XI, won the match.

“Played archery and beach volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank while touring Upper Subansiri District in Arunachal Pradesh. Our team of Pema Khandu XI won the match,” wrote Mr Rijiju, MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, the Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju broke into a dance with the locals at a village in Arunachal Pradesh. The video drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention and he described Mr Rijiju as “a decent dancer”.

Watch this video 

