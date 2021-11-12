Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures funds for facelift of Daporijo township

Story Highlights “We are committed to provide road connectivity to all and we will do it. All hurdles will be resolved and if any corruption is proved, no one will be spared,” Khandu announced.

DAPORIJO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured funds for facelift of Daporijo township, headquarters of Upper Subansiri district but cautioned against any misuse, which he asserted, will be dealt strictly.

Responding to a one-point memorandum submitted by local legislator Tanya Soki here in a public meeting today, Khandu appreciated the proposal for a proper drainage system and widening of all township roads and streets. He said the proposal when executed efficiently will help in beautification of the otherwise picturesque town on the banks of Subansiri river.

Khandu, however, appealed to the people to keep the town clean and tidy.

“We all miss the old Daporijo that we knew and loved. With a properly covered drainage system the narrow streets would widen but you need to keep your town clean and free of garbage to restore its glory,” he said.

Acknowledging the hardship faced by the people of Upper Subansiri due to the delay in construction of the trans-Arunachal highway connecting it with Likabali and Ziro, Khandu said the Potin to Pangin stretch of the highway was mired with several issues including corruption in payment of land compensations.

He informed the central government divided the stretch into nine packages, which have been tendered and work has already started. He, however, revealed that package five is facing some hurdles and assured that he would take up the matter with concerned department immediately after returning to the state capital.

“We are committed to provide road connectivity to all and we will do it. All hurdles will be resolved and if any corruption is proved, no one will be spared,” Khandu announced.

He also assured funds for augmentation of the water supply plant of the township, when informed that the existing plant is unable to meet the entire town’s needs.

To another request for exploring the possibility of a hydropower project in the district, Khandu said it was upto the people.

“If you are sure and assure your all out cooperation and support I can always approach public sector undertakings like NHPC to explore its viability,” he offered.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khandu laid the foundation stones for five major projects, viz, an Eco-Fishery Park under Chief Minister’s Challenge and Innovation Fund, double-storied multipurpose convention hall, material recovery facility of 5 ton capacity under solid waste management scheme, improvement of district headquarter road under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Program and reconstruction of a steel truss bridge over Sigin river at Daporijo.

A day earlier at Kodak, in a separate public meeting hosted by local legislator of Taliha Nyato Dukam, Khandu said the demand for creation of a new administrative circle of Lable will be positively considered by the government. He asked Dukam to visit Paying circle, which reportedly is still unconnected and no elected representative have ever visited it, study and understand the ground situation and submit a report to the government first.

Lamenting on the very slow progress of the Tato to Taliha road, Khandu appealed the people to keep general good of the area above personal gains. He was hinting at the reported demand for huge land compensations by the people of the area.

“If Upper Subansiri has to develop at least at par with rest of the districts, mindset and approach of the people should change,” Khandu pointed and appealed civil societies like the apex Tagin community body to take the lead.

To the demand for establishment of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Taliha area, Khandu assured it is already in the pipeline.

The two-day tour of Upper Subansiri district was joined by Union Minister for Law & Justice and local MP Kiren Rijiju, legislators Phurpa Tsering (Dirang), Hayang Mangfi (Chayangtajo), D W Kharma (Kalaktang) and Tarin Dakpe (Raga) and local legislators – Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Rode Bui, Nyato Dukam and Tanya Soki besides newly appointed Advisor to CM Tapen Siga.

The visit also marked the inauguration of the District Museum, newly constructed G plus two school building and an auditorium of the Daporijo Govt Higher Secondary School, laying of foundation for a badminton hall at Sippi and dedication of the re-christened Tadak Dulom District Hospital along with an oxygen plant to the people of Upper Subansiri.