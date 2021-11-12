Arunachal: State govt approves 192 road projects under PMGSY in 25 districts

Story Highlights The committee approved a total of 192 roads with 1,375 km length, which would cover 78 blocks in 25 districts of the state, an official statement said.

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday approved 192 road projects under phase three of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering 25 districts in the state. The approval was given at the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The committee approved a total of 192 roads with 1,375 km length, which would cover 78 blocks in 25 districts of the state, an official statement said.

The Centre has set the date of completion for the PMGSY-III roads by March 2025.

The chief secretary advised the Rural Works Department (RWD) to complete the roads by March 2024.

The chief secretary also convened a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of the districts to take stock of various issues.

Kumar directed the DCs to undertake intensive drive on COVID-19 vaccination.

He also directed the DCs to visit the health facilities and schools in their districts on regular basis to know the ground situation and resolve the issues.

He also asked them to check whether the medical equipment procured last year were being installed properly in the health facilities.

Stating that the work period in Arunachal Pradesh is only four-five months as the state witnesses rainfall throughout the year, the chief secretary directed the DCs to issue instructions to all the officers not to leave the place of posting without prior approval and take disciplinary action if anybody is found absent without approval.

Kumar said the government would develop Namsai as the ‘honey district’ of the state by encouraging apiculture in large scale, which would be extended to other districts in a phased manner.

Kumar also assured the DCs to address the issues raised by them, including the installation of mobile towers at remote locations. (Source-PTI )