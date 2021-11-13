Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Story Highlights Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building, where no human can talk about climbing, because in reality, it is not easy for anyone to get to the end of the building.

Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building, where no human can talk about climbing, because in reality, it is not easy for anyone to get to the end of the building. But recently, Hollywood actor Will Smith has accomplished this feat. He has reached the top of the Burj Khalifa and now his amazing viral videos are making everyone’s senses on social media.

Everyone is stunned to see the video. Reports say that Will Smith’s actions were meant for a Video on a YouTube channel. He sat on the top of Burj Khalifa for an episode of the channel’s show ‘Best Shape of My Life’. Not only that, he had gone to Dubai from Los Angeles for this video.

Viral video on social media clearly show Will Smith standing in the highest part of the Burj Khalifa. The actor has both his arms wide outstretched during this time. Looking at the viral video of him, it seems that he is not afraid of this height at all and everyone is surprised to see his style.

Burj Khalifa building is 160 storeys and has a height of 2,722 feet. It took Will Smith about 1 hour and 15 minutes to climb up to the top of the building and it took about 5 hours to make the video.

In the video on his YouTube channel, Will is seen getting all sweaty and exhausted as he musters up the strength to complete his mission. And when he finally reaches the 160th floor, he realises there’s more that he could accomplish. And so, strapped into a harness and wearing a helmet for protection, Will climbs a ladder to enter the building’s spire, the ‘individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth.’

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

As part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey, Will uses the tower’s 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout and finishes off by climbing to the top of the iconic building’s spire. The actor was accompanied by personal trainer Aaron Ferguson, and the video showed him ascending the 160 floors in 51 minutes his YouTube series “Best Shape of My Life.”