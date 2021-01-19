Itanagar: Money making should be removed from Arunachal Politics- Biri Santi Nido

ITANAGAR: Money making should be removed from Arunachal Politics, stated Biri Santi Nido, newly elected Zila Parishad Chairperson of Kamle district.

Santi after being elected as ZPC Chairperson of Kamle district today visited state capital and was given a rousing welcome by her supporters, well-wishers and family members at Cola Camp police check gate in Doimukh circle from there she came in a large convoy to Itanagar.

When Arunachal24, asked about her election as ZPC from JD(U), Santi said, there was a voice in favour of me for ZPC, then we find that there was no scope than to change the party. Since the JDU is an alliance with BJP and I hope that I would not get problem in working for development of district in coordinating with all stake holders including the district administration, local MLA and all. She added.

Speaking to Arunachal24, Santi said that I have always been advocating for welfare of people of Kamle district and I assure that I will take up the issue like, medical and fire service facilities as a priority basis. However Kamle is a newly created district and there are lots of challenges, but on the same place there are lots of scope for development. She said.

She also condole the death of 3 school gong children in a devastating fire mishap at Boasimla and urge upon the state government to propose fire station and sub fire station for towns of Kamle district.