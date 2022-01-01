Arunachal: Governor celebrates New Year at Kaho village

KAHO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and his wife Mrs Neelam Misra celebrated the joyous occasion of the New Year with the villagers of Kaho, the Easternmost village of the State in the Indo-China border on 1st January 2022. The Governor of Assam Prof. Jagadish Mukhi and his wife Mrs Prem Mukhi accompanied them.

The village school children and villagers sang the ‘National Anthem’ and patriotic slogans of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ announcing their solidarity with the nation.

Also Read- Governor celebrates Deepawali with soldiers at LAC in Anjaw

Interacting with the villagers, the Governor said that his visit, first ever of the Governor of the State in the village and that too with the Governor of the neighbouring State aims to reinforce the sense of oneness and belonging with mainland India. It also assures the people in the border area that Apex leadership in the Center under the leadership of Narendra Modi and State under Pema Khandu is earnestly putting all efforts in bringing equitable development in the remote part of our State.

Also Read- DIPR conducts Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at KAHO, the first village of India

The Governor, while extending his New Year greetings, assured the people of Kaho village of making it a Model Border Village by facilitating all round development and sustainable source of economic activities.

The Governor advised the villagers to send their children to school and said that ‘children of today are the future leaders of the State. He also called upon army unit commanders to provide tuition and study materials, through their education branch in keeping with their Sadbhavana Missions.

Also Read- Arunachal to develop 3 ‘Model Villages’ along China, Myanmar

On the festive occasion of New Year, the Governor reached out to the Soldiers posted in the forward posts. He interacted with the troops at the Border Village at Kibithu in Anjaw District. Brig. KS Kalsi, Deputy General Officer Commanding, 2 Mountain Division was also present in the meeting.

The Governor said that it is because of the preparedness and grit of our troops in the Borders that our frontiers are safe. He said that it is the trust of the valiant soldiers amongst the people that every citizen feels secure.

Also Read- Pema Khandu promises digital connectivity at Hawai very soon

The Governor said that the present Apex political leadership of the country is providing all assistance to the soldiers which were not heard of earlier. Now the soldiers, sailors and air warriors are well equipped with modernized weapons and accessories. We are now going to be self-reliant in defence equipment, the Governor said.

Earlier, the Governors visited Wacha Border India-China Troops Meeting Point and appreciated the excellent infrastructure created and extremely well maintained by the Indian Army.