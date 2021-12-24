Arunachal to develop 3 ‘Model Villages’ along China, Myanmar

ANJAW- government of Arunachal Pradesh would develop three ‘Model Villages’ in Anjaw district, bordering China and Myanmar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that a special scheme for ‘Model Villages’ was recently launched that aims to develop selected border villages with all facilities by dovetailing various Central and state government schemes.

Also Read- Pema Khandu promises digital connectivity at Hawai very soon

“The scheme would be fully implemented in the coming years, but as of now we have selected three villages under it. You may be pleased to know that all the three villages are in Anjaw district. They are Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo,” Khandu said while speaking at a public function after concluding his two-day tour to the bordering district.

Also Read- National Farmers Day celebrated at Longding

The Chief Minister, who had travelled by road from Hayuliang to Hawai on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the progress being made by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, which, he informed, has assured to complete the Hayuliang-Hawai stretch by March next year.

He said that the issues related to land compensation would be resolved soon and he would personally monitor its progress continuously.

Also Read- Tawang receives Season’s first snowfall

Khandu further informed that the double-lane road from Hawai towards Kibithoo would be executed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), and appealed to the people not to put unnecessary hurdles in its construction in the name of land compensation.