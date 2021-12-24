Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

TAWANG- The District Administration Tawang today conducted its third Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp at Rho village under Thingbu circle. The camp was inaugurated by Addl.DC (Hrtrs) Lobsang Tsering in presence of Addl.DC Jang RD Thungon,EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa,CO Lhou Thupten Wangchu other head of offices from Tawang and Jang sub Division.

29 Govt Departments delivered services to the public of Rho, Jangda and nearby villages.

Addressing the gathering at sarkar apke dwar camp at Rho village IB Addl.DC (Hqrtrs) Lobsang Tsering informed villagers about instruction of government regarding observance of Good gevernance week,and prashasan gaon ki aur. He further asked all the departments to make official works easier for villagers by avoiding unnecessary formalities.

Education Deptt Tawang through ADC(Hqrts) and other senior officers handed over computor set and games sports material for Rho Primary School, while Agriculture Deptt provided free vegetable seeds for farmers of Rho and Jangda village through their respective Gaon Burahs.

During todays camp besides issuance of Driving license,PRC,ST certificate 01 beneficiary under PMMVY, 08 Beneficiary were selected for schemes under SJETA and registered under Hortnet, 70 villagers were given free medical checkup and treatment,AHV&DD deptt Tawang provided free medicine for domestic animals.