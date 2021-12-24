Arunachal

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

29 Govt Departments delivered services to the public of Rho, Jangda and nearby villages.

December 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

TAWANG- The District Administration Tawang today conducted its third Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp at Rho village under Thingbu circle. The camp was inaugurated by Addl.DC (Hrtrs) Lobsang Tsering in presence of Addl.DC Jang  RD Thungon,EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa,CO Lhou Thupten Wangchu other head of offices from Tawang and Jang sub Division.

29 Govt Departments delivered services to the public of Rho, Jangda and nearby villages.

Also Read-  Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Gongkhar Village

Addressing the gathering at sarkar apke dwar camp at Rho village IB Addl.DC (Hqrtrs) Lobsang Tsering informed villagers about instruction of government regarding observance of Good gevernance week,and prashasan gaon ki aur. He further asked all the departments to make official works easier for villagers by avoiding unnecessary formalities.

Related Articles

Also Read-  Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held in Longding

Education Deptt Tawang through ADC(Hqrts) and other senior officers handed over computor set and games sports material for Rho Primary School, while Agriculture Deptt provided free vegetable seeds for farmers of Rho and Jangda village through their respective Gaon Burahs.

Also Read-   Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

During todays camp besides issuance of Driving license,PRC,ST certificate 01 beneficiary under PMMVY, 08 Beneficiary were selected for schemes under SJETA and registered under Hortnet, 70 villagers were given free medical checkup and treatment,AHV&DD deptt Tawang provided free medicine for domestic animals.

Tags
December 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: Sacred Black-necked cranes arrive in Tawang

Arunachal: Sacred Black-necked cranes arrive in Tawang

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held in Longding

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held in Longding

December 18, 2021
Arunachal: Ziro has huge birdwatching potential

Arunachal: Ziro has huge birdwatching potential

December 18, 2021
Arunachal: Bumla Face off in the high Himalayas

Arunachal: Bumla Face off in the high Himalayas

December 18, 2021
Arunachal: Rare Mammal Takin Spotted in Forests of East Kameng

Arunachal: Rare Mammal Takin Spotted in Forests of East Kameng

December 17, 2021
Arunachal: Politics should be based on performance, not on money culture- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Politics should be based on performance, not on money culture- Pema Khandu

December 17, 2021
Arunachal: Training for Beekeeper held at Namsai

Arunachal: Training for Beekeeper held at Namsai

December 17, 2021
Arunachal: Congress launches ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ at Yachuli

Arunachal: Congress launches Jan Jagran Abhiyan at Yachuli

December 16, 2021
Arunachal: Awareness on Mental Health Care Act 2017 held in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness on Mental Health Care Act 2017 held in Tawang

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button