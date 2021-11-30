Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

Story Highlights Various government departments provided services like issuance of MGNREGS job cards, income, scheduled tribe, permanent resident certificates, birth certificates etc.

LONGDING- Longding DC Bani Lego Inagurated the Sarkar Aapke Dwar at Senua village Longding today, this is the first of the seven camps that is being scheduled for different blocks of the District.

Mr Lego interacted with the public and the officials from the department. He urged people to take full benefit of the camps as people can avail many facilities at the sing venue in their village. He also handed over Job cards of MNREGA.

Various government departments provided services like issuance of MGNREGS job cards, income, scheduled tribe, permanent resident certificates, birth certificates etc.

Also, free health check-ups and onspot covid vaccination facilities were provided by the health department.

Then, facilities like on the spot issuance of unemployment certificate, Aadhaar enrolment and seeding, updating of ration cards, payment of electricity bills, and issue and collection of old age pension and widow pension forms were made available to the public.

Information, education, and communication activities on PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, schemes covering agriculture and allied sectors, and legal awareness on domestic violence and other crimes against women were also conducted.