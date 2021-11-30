Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

PALIN- The 12th Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based at Doimukh conducted Table Top Exercises and Mock Drill on Disaster Management for two days on 29th and 30th November at Palin, Kra Daadi District.

Well-trained and equipped personnel from the elite NDRF 12th Battalion, demonstrated the emergency relief and rescue operations as part of the mock drill. The purposes of this drill was to tackle worst situations at the time of any emergency, including untoward incidents such as fire incidents or natural disasters etc.

The programme was coordinated by the District Disaster Management Authority, Kra Daadi District wherein government officers, officials, bazaar committee and general public took active participation.

ADC (Hq) Mrs Yame Higio, Charu Nili, ADC Pania, Dusu Kaling, SP Kra Daadi, Rido Tarak, EAC and Langbia Aka, DDMO were also present besides NDRF officials.