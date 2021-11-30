Arunachal

Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn’t mean to surrender- ANSU

The ANSU's president stated this , while addressing the gathering during the 19th Foundation day Celebration of AKSU

November 30, 2021
KAKOI ( Kimin )-  Clarifying about the 36 hours bandh call which has been “Deferred” Nabam Dodum, President All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) stated that ” the union take this decision on request from the CM Office to have a round table meeting regarding the 2 points demand placed against the state Government” .

The ANSU’s president stated this , while addressing the gathering during the 19th Foundation day Celebration of All Kimin Students’ Union (AKSU) held at Govt. Middle school, Kakoi on Tuesday.

ANSU president  further said that ” Deferring the Bandh call doesn’t mean to surrender or give up but after all the utmost power holds upon the Chief Minster of the state for which we need to discuss about the issue and pursue a chance to redress the issue at earliest”  he added.

He also appeal to the people to  stay united and move forward in building the union in a strong and to step for the cause of the society.  Let each and every one be known to the people that the union exists for the greater interest of the society say in education and etc, he added.

After seeing the grievances of the school Dodum assured to work for the cause of the students in any manner and all-round development for the state as whole. Further, he contributed 30 pairs of bench and desk for the Govt. Middle School, Kakoi.

Beside Dodum, Puna Tapha, Students Activist also address the gathering as Guest of Honour.  Founder Members of AKSU,  Former leaders, many other student leaders of AAPSU, ANSU and various dignitaries belonging from ALSDSU and BSUs of ANSU were also present on the auspicious occasion.

November 30, 2021
