Arunachal: CRPF contsructed a Bus stand shed at Tissa village

LONGDING- To reach out to the masses to Longding Dist and to provide a helping hand, 36 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has constructed one Multipurpose Bus stand shed and one potable water ( RO ) under civic action program at Tissa village and turning of Longding – Kanubari, Pumao road respectively .

This shed can be utilized as passenger shed, temporary shelters in case of heavy rain/bad weather and also as market shed where local people can sell their produces like vegetables/ fruits etc. and potable purifier (RO) will provide for pure drinking water to the villagers. They will be able to get pure drinking water for their good health.

On 30/11/2021 it has been inaugurated by Rajeev Ranjan DIGP and has donated to the people of Tirap in presence of Pawan Kumar Singh Commandant, Bhavesh Choudhary second in command, M. S. Yadav Deputy Commandant and dignitaries of local area like GPC Tissa Smt. Likhau Wangsa, Pumao/ Jeduwa Village RAJA Langwang Wanghom and GPMO Janhawe Wangsu , GB Senua village, C. Wangfang, Principal JNB Bansilal Rana and people’s of village Tissa and Senua . All such activities are enhancing the image of CRPF in larger prospects.