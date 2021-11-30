Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day to be celebrated on December 1.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Red.) extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the special occasion of Indigenous Faith Day. He expressed his hope that celebration of this day will inspire all to carry forward the indigenous faiths and beliefs cherished from time immemorial and bequeathed to us by our forebears.

The Governor, in his message said that the Indigenous Faith Day is celebrated for showcasing the unique heritage of the indigenous people and to strengthen the indigenous trust, culture, customs, and rituals. It also reinforces our distinctive indigenous identity which has always stood for peace and harmony. Joint and combined celebration of the Day by various indigenous faith groups of the State, together, reinforces the spirit of unity in diversity. I am confident that this occasion will be an inspiration to all of us to work with enhanced zeal for all round development of our State Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

On this occasion, I join my Indigenous Faith people and offer prayers to the Almighty for His choicest blessings on each one of us, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Indigenous Faith Day to be observed across the state on 1st Decemeber.

In a message this evening, Khandu emphasized on the significance of the Indigenous Faith movement, particularly under the aegis of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), that has successfully preserved and maintained the traditional customs and faiths of the indigenous tribes of the state in the age of rapid globalization.

Reiterating the popular idiom ‘Loss of culture is loss of identity’, he asserted the necessity to preserve the distinct indigenous identities of the various tribes of the state lest these are lost forever.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in tact our unity in diversity,” the Chief Minister added.