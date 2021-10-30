VIRAL NEWS: School Principal Hangs Kid Upside Down From Building as Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

MIRZAPUR (Uttar Pradesh)- In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building as a punishment of sorts.

According to an IANS report, the incident took place in the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Ahraura, on Thursday.

The school principal, Manoj Vishwakarma, apparently, got angry with Sonu Yadav, a Class 2 student, for being ‘naughty while eating’. In a fit of rage, he grabbed the child by one of his legs and hung him from the first-floor balcony of the school building to teach him a lesson in front of other students. Vishwakarma pulled up the child only after he screamed and begged for forgiveness.

After the photograph of the boy dangling down went viral on social media, Manoj Vishwakarma has now been arrested and charged under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, according to media report.

Sonu’s father Ranjit Yadav said, “My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty. For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son’s life.