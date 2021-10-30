Arunachal

Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

October 30, 2021
ZIRO-   On the auspicious occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, A social service was conducted in DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro today on 30th October 21.  A pledge was also read out by the teachers and the students and all who were present in the assembly ground.

In the social service, the students, the SMDC members along with teaching staff, AYA,TSD members &OC of Ziro Police station and few others took active part.

A threadbare discussion took place in connection with the disputed land to be  sorted out with the district administration.

The Principal of the school, Tai Tach issued a Prohibitory order, written in a board which was erected at the school gate.

Principal also urged the SMDC and AYA members to take up the matter of boundary dispute at the earliest possible.

The principal further stressed that the students must be aware of making the school  tobacco free.

Tage Gambo, VP put forth his views of barricading the trespassers consisting of miscreants also.

October 30, 2021
