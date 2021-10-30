Arunachal: Legal Awareness and Outreach Program held at Saint Claret College, Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) organized a free legal awareness and outreach program to mark the 75th year of Independence, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and Legal Services Day, at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here today.

The Resource persons were Shri Domo Padu, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, Ziro, Shri Lobsang Tenzin, the District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, Ziro, Shri Abhinav Kumar, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Ziro, and Shri Hage Tubin, Advocate.

The interactive session with the students and staff of the College focused on several pertinent issues. The topics that were dealt with were related to Anti Ragging Laws in India, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Wildlife Preservation and Bio-Diversity Conservation, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and, creating awareness on several important laws laying special emphasis on the various punishments meted out to convicts under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The resource persons in their sessions, delivered very insightful and informative lectures and interacted with the students. They further, while addressing the participants, stressed that each of the students who have participated in the awareness program must in turn spread this awareness among others.