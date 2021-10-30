Arunachal

Arunachal: APPA shares board exam prep tips with students

October 30, 2021
ITANAGAR-  In light of the upcoming board examinations, the Psychosocial Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh (PSGAP) under the aegis of All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA) organized an outreach program on ‘Exam Preparation Techniques’ for the students of Govt. Higher Secondary School, RGU Campus here today.

Resource person and Jt. Secy. Training and Skill development, AAPPA, Tadar Amar conducted an in-depth two-part session, wherein the first half focused on the tools, techniques and tactics for productive studying and explored strategies to boost memory, concentration and efficient time management.

The second half of the program concentrated solely on the art of exam handling which delved on the topic of important pre-exam planning factors like proper sleep, diet and exercise.

Furthermore, tips to ensure maximal performance in the examination hall like dealing with challenging questions and time limitations were also discussed.

Later, Vice-Chairperson AAPPA, Leeyir Ete held a brief interaction with the students.

The day-long program, attended by around 200 students from class 8-10 ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Jt. Secy, Literature, Information and Publicity Jomyir Bagra.

Earlier, AGS Yuma Narah initiated the program with a brief overview about the group and the details of the sessions.

