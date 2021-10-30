Arunachal: Governor extends greetings on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State and the Nation on the special occasion of the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), which commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former Deputy Prime Minister and the Home Minister of India. He expressed his hope that the occasion will continue to reinforce the spirit of nationalism and social harmony in the State and the Nation.

In his message, the Governor said that Sardar Patel, the Ironman of India as he was called, was the architect of United India (Ek Bharat). He played a key role in the integration of over 565 Indian princely States into the Indian Union.

The Governor further said that India is a mosaic of numerous ethnicities, traditions and cultures and we are a proud Nation of having Unity in Diversity. The National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), celebration is the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. He has introduced this commemoration with the mission of providing an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our Nation to withstand the recurring and potential threats of many kinds to our country, the Governor said.

The Governor has appealed to the people of the State and country, particularly the youth to promote fraternity, assuring the dignity of individual and unity and integrity of the Nation as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On this occasion, I join my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our homage to our great freedom fighter and foremost uniting force of ‘Independent India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor said in his message.