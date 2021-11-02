Arunachal

Arunachal CM, Governor, discussed about the starting of the State University at Pasighat

The Governor emphasised that all efforts must be made for early start of the State University at Pasighat.

November 2, 2021
ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd November 2021. They discussed about the starting of the State University at Pasighat, COVID vaccination campaign, major developmental projects, including Hollongi Airport, Miao-Vijoynagar Road and promotion of tourism in the State.

The Governor emphasised that all efforts must be made for early start of the State University at Pasighat. He said that as the lone Central University of the State, Rajiv Gandhi University is overstressed for post graduation courses. With good infrastructure, competent faculty and quality academic management, the State University will be a boon for our students going for higher education, the Governor said.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister and his team of Health officials for the coverage of 77% of the population coverage under 1st Dose for 18 years and above and 54% under 2nd dose of COVID vaccination. He also shared his concern about very less COVID vaccination coverage in some districts like Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and East Kameng.

Strict monitoring of the developmental projects, especially those which will have long-term impact on the socio-economic growth of the State was the focus of their discussion. He stressed on timely completion of Hollongi Airport, Trans Arunachal Highway and health and Miao-Vijoynagar Road.

The Governor shared his appreciation with the Chief Minister for the young Arunachalis from Dibang Valley District, who have initiated the ‘7 Lakes Trekking’, for their innovative tourism entrepreneurship. He said that initiatives like this will generate employment opportunities for the youth of the State, promote Arunachal Tourism and most importantly, bring awareness for the treasured pristine environment of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed about law and order, security and other administrative issues of the State.

The Chief Minister, who has recently returned to the State Capital from the border area tour, briefed the Governor about the development initiatives on the LAC. He also apprised the Governor about the bonhomie of the local people with the troops of Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal and the troops’ goodwill works for the local people.

