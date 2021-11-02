Arunachal: District-level 29th National Children’s Science Congress-2021 at DK GHSS, Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO– District-level 29th National Children’s Science Congress-2021 was held here today at DK GHSS, Ziro, Lower Subansiri. The programme is organised by the department of School Education with focal theme “Science for sustainable Living”

A total number of 15 projects was prepared by the 31 child scientists from nine schools of the district of which 3 of them were shortlisted for the final selection of the project to be presented by them at Itanagar, while 3 projects were awarded with trophies.

The Team of VKV Joram represented by Miss Mai Mama & Likha Sumnia stood first. Their theme was Mai Mema “Appropriate technology for sustainable living and they explained how develop the “Organic Liquid fertilizer from Green Kitchen waste to Nourishplants in just two minutes”.

Miss Chera Sai and Miss Kriti Jaiswal VKV, Yazali as 2nd, presented thier project on Traditional knowledge system for Sustainable living and explained about the indigenous technology of “Tamen” natural dye in Pitapool and Posha village of Yazali circle in Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh

Miss Heri Umpi and Miss Kabak Shagal (VKV Ziro) got 3rd place . Their project was on Social innovation for sustainable living, They explained about the Rice Based Cosmetic.

The participants also dwelt at length on ecosystem service, Appropriate technology (AT) for sustainable living, social innovation for sustainable living, Design, Development, modelling and planning for sustainable living and also traditional knowledge system as the sub themes of the Science Congress.

A senior teacher from IGTAMSU, one from Blue Pine English residential school and one PGT Bio Hage Komo attained the programme as judge.

The day long programme was attended by DDSE-CUM-DPO, Tabia Chobin Lower Subansiri as Chief Guest and Tai Tach Principal DK GHSS Ziro as Guest of honour followed by one

The DDSE all through monitored the program and gave his blessings to all the participating children and wished them all success.