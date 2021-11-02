Arunachal

Arunachal: DIPR all set to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' at Kaho

A team of Officers, cameramen and field publicity technicians of DIPR led by Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director, India's first village Kaho bordering China on 7th November 2021.

November 2, 2021
Arunachal: DIPR all set to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' at Kaho
  • Ceremonial hosting and formal presentation of National flag to village headman  will be a part of the programme.
ITANAGAR- A team of Officers, cameramen and field publicity technicians of the Department of Information and Public Relations led by Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director, will tour Anjaw district and hold programme at  India’s first village Kaho bordering China on 7th November 2021.

The programme at Kaho Village in Anjaw dist  is being organized by the Department as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75th year of Independence. Ceremonial hosting  of National Flag and formal presentation of National flag to village headman  will be a part of the programme.

The DIPR team will interact with the village elders and resource persons to gather more information about the strategically located village Kaho  and condition of people to publicize it in print and electronic media of the State and Country. Presentation of National Flag and hoisting of Tri-colour is aimed to honour the people of Kaho who are guarding the nation as Citizens of First village of the Country.

Publicity materials like newspapers published by the Department, magazines, pamphlets etc shall be distributed to the villagers. Additionally, publicity campaigns and film shows shall be held through the audio-visual van of the Department. Patriotic films shall be screened to instil the feeling of patriotism among the villagers living in the borders.

The team will also draw and depict the landscape, social and economic life of  major tribes  of the village and area. Earlier the Department celebrated AKAM at Dipa in Lower Siang district on 8th October 2021. It may be mentioned here that the National Flag was first hoisted at Dipa on 15th August, 1947.

November 2, 2021
