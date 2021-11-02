Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over ‘Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday held a meeting with officers concerned here on the issue of blackish water and dying fishes in Kameng river in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the meeting convened by Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, it was informed that on October 29 East Kameng district administration received information that dead fishes were found floating in Kameng river and the colour of the water was turned dark grey, a statement said.

The Union Minister was also apprised that based on the inputs from agencies like Central Water Commission (CWC)/ Government of Arunachal Pradesh and other agencies, the cause of mudflow appears to be due to movement of glacier located near the International border, Rijiju’s office said in a release.

It is seen that an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in the vicinity on October 13. Death of fishes is mainly due to high turbidity of the Kameng river water resulting in low dissolved oxygen (DO).

Kameng river originates from the Eastern Himalayas Mountain at an elevation of 6,300 m and is not a transboundary river.

After detailed deliberation, the Union Minister for Law and Justice directed the officials of Jal Shakti Ministry and Central Water Commission to closely monitor the situation along the river basin and ensure proper coordination between State govt and all concerned agencies, the statement said. ( Report- UNI )