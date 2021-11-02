Arunachal

Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Itanaga MLA, called on CM Pema Khandu

November 2, 2021
ITANAGAR- Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang and MLA- Itanagar-Techi Kaso jointly called on Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu today and apprised him of various development issues of the IMC jurisdiction and 13- Itanagar Assembly constituency.

During the meeting duo also submitted a memorandum on various development projects for the betterment of the capital region and the state as a whole.

Mayor Tame Phassang stated that for the betterment of the capital region, they have urged the CM to confer all possible help to them.  Itanagar is the face of the state, so it needs proper and extra consideration in terms of development’ added Phassang.

Mayor also assured to coordinate and to extend all possible support to the local MLA in every possible way to make the state capital Itanagar as clean, green, and safest capital in the country.

