Crime

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

A case u/s 21(b) /27/29 of NDPS Act registered in Bomdila PS and an investigation taken up.

August 27, 2022
BOMDILA-    Continuing its efforts to curb the peddling of narcotics in the district, West Kameng  Police have arrested three persons involved in drug peddling in Bomdila town.

According to Officer in-charge of Bomdila police station Inspector Krishnendu Dev, based in a reliable information that some peddlers with huge amount of suspected heroin are selling drugs.

Also Read- Capital Police busts Fake note racket

The Officer in-charge, on Thursday early morning, with constable R Ado and constable G Gangsa raided the house of one Tenzin Norbu alias Zimba, age(28 yrs) near SSB office, Kakaling, Bomdila where two other co-accused Vicky Lama (28 yrs) and Mindu Phuntso(36 yrs) also found with drugs.

Also Read- Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

All arrested persons has been produced before Special Judge, NDPS Act, Bomdila where from they were remanded in police custody for further course of investigation.

Meanwhile a  case u/s 21(b) /27/29 of NDPS Act registered in Bomdila PS and an investigation taken up.

