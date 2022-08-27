Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

BOMDILA- Continuing its efforts to curb the peddling of narcotics in the district, West Kameng Police have arrested three persons involved in drug peddling in Bomdila town.

According to Officer in-charge of Bomdila police station Inspector Krishnendu Dev, based in a reliable information that some peddlers with huge amount of suspected heroin are selling drugs.

The Officer in-charge, on Thursday early morning, with constable R Ado and constable G Gangsa raided the house of one Tenzin Norbu alias Zimba, age(28 yrs) near SSB office, Kakaling, Bomdila where two other co-accused Vicky Lama (28 yrs) and Mindu Phuntso(36 yrs) also found with drugs.

All arrested persons has been produced before Special Judge, NDPS Act, Bomdila where from they were remanded in police custody for further course of investigation.

Meanwhile a case u/s 21(b) /27/29 of NDPS Act registered in Bomdila PS and an investigation taken up.