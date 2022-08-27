Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

LONGDING- The Pongchau Students’ Union ( PSU ) and Pongchau Block Students union conducted A mass social service cum plantation drive at Pongchau SDO Hq with a theme “Green Pongchau Save Pongchau”.

Over 1,000 trees were planted in and around Pongchau town in Longding district by the Pongchau Students’ Union and the Pongchau Block Students’ Union on Friday.

The PSU leaders said that, ” we have noticed that, due to deforestation the temperature of our locality is rising constantly since last two/three years” .

Keeping this in mind, and to overcome this climatic change we planted more than one thousand plants in SDO office, Community Health Centre, SB Pongchau, Army camp and police station Pongchau.

Meanwhile, The PSU president Bosa Wangsa and Gen Secretary Sachun Wangsa, pay gratitude to all the HoDs of Pongchau, DFO Longding, students community and well wishers for extending their support and encouragement to this social service cum plantation drive.