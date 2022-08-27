ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

Over 1,000 trees planted in different localities of Pongchau.

August 27, 2022
LONGDING- The Pongchau Students’ Union ( PSU ) and Pongchau Block Students union conducted A mass social service cum plantation drive at Pongchau SDO Hq with a theme “Green Pongchau Save Pongchau”.

Over 1,000 trees were planted in and around Pongchau town in Longding district by the Pongchau Students’ Union and the Pongchau Block Students’ Union on Friday.

The PSU leaders  said that, ” we have noticed that, due to deforestation the temperature of our locality is rising constantly since last two/three years” . Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

Keeping this in mind, and to overcome this climatic change we planted more than one thousand plants in SDO office, Community Health Centre, SB Pongchau, Army camp and police station Pongchau.

Meanwhile, The PSU president Bosa Wangsa and Gen Secretary Sachun Wangsa, pay gratitude to all the HoDs of Pongchau, DFO Longding, students community and well wishers for extending their support and encouragement to this social service cum plantation drive.

August 27, 2022
