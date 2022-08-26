Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes free health check-up at Sibuk village of Adi Pasi

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng)- The Samvardhinee Nyas organised a health checkup program at Sibuk village, Adi Pasi under Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh today in the traditional Musup/Dere of the village. People of all ages, aged men, women, youths and school children were benefited from the health checkup, informed Joya Tasung Moyong who is a Trustee member of the organization.

Most of our people neglect or avoid minor health checkups like blood pressure, sugar test etc. which if neglected results into pressure stroke etc. So, Samvardhinee Nyas conducted this health checkup program for early detection of such health issues so that we can prevent these health hazards, added Joya.

All Pasi Students and Parents Association (APSPA) President, Mingkeng Yompang, Secretary, Kato Mengu and village Secretary, Ogan Moyong rendered assistance in conducting the health checkup program successfully.

Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee voluntarily rendered his services to the villagers of Sibuk village in the free health check up.

Samvardhinee Nyas, HQ at New Delhi, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samiti is a cultural body dedicated to celebrate Matrushakti and pursue all round physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual development of Bhartiya women.

Bringing together women in all their hues and with all their strengths, making them confident, self-reliant and empowered, and harnessing their intellect, tenor, inherent wisdom, fortitude and creativity in pursuit of nation building is the core value of Nyas.