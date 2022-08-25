Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

ITANAGAR- Capital police have busted a fake note racket operating in other northeastern states and arrested two people, including a woman. A senior police officer gave this information.

According to Itanagar Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram, the person possessing the fake note printing machine posing as an officer of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used to cheat innocent people in the name of getting double the money.

He said that following a written FIR by a woman complainant, the police traced the gang members and arrested two of them. Chiram said that this gang has cheated more than twenty people across the Northeast.

Earlier, the Mizoram Police had arrested two people after confiscating Fake Indian Notes (FICN) worth Rs 7.4 lakh during a search in Aizawl. John Vanlalruta Selo, a sub-inspector of Bawangkaw police station, conducted searches near a filling station in Hunther Veng area on the western outskirts of Aizawl and recovered fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1 to Rs 7.4 lakh.

Two persons, identified as Vanlalruta (45), a resident of Tuipuibari in western Mamit district and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31) of Lunglei town in south Mizoram, were arrested for possessing counterfeit notes. Preliminary interrogation revealed that both the accused had bought counterfeit notes from Guwahati three months back and were intending to use them in Aizawl.