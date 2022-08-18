Arunachal : Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

DAPORIJO- Principal in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo in upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested on molestation charges. The principal of the school allegedly molested as many as nine girl students of the school.

The incident came to light when the victims disclosed it before their parents on Tuesday and the parents of the victim girls lodged a police complaint demanding action against the principal.

Meanwhile, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the principal.

The case has been registered at Daporijo police station.