Arunachal: AEKDSU protest against teachers shortage in schools

SEPPA- Students from various schools of East Kameng on Thursday organised a protest rally under the banner of All East Kameng District Students’ Union ( AEKDSU) from Meena Pahar to General ground against shortage of teachers, principals, Vice Principals and Headmasters.

Participating in the rally students were shouting slogans “Chahiye Chahiye Subject Teacher Chahiye”, “Teacher Hai Tho, Future Hai”, ” Sharam karo Sharam karo Education minister Sharam karo”, and “Education Minister, Haye-Haye”, .

According to students, at least 55 Govt Primary School & Govt Upper Primary School are facing shortage of subject teachers.

Seppa, the district’s headquarters, has 12 government schools, four higher and eight secondary schools. Cumulatively, 62 teachers are lacking including subject teachers, Principals and Vice-Principals.

The issues related to shortage of teachers and principals in various govt schools had been reported to Director and Secretary education back in 2019 and in 2021.

A memorandum was also submitted to the then Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and at the office of Minister of Education Taba Tedir but no improvement was made.” informed Sichi Sangdo, Education Secretary AEKDSU.