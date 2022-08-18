National

India blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

These eight YouTube channels – had an overall viewership of over 114 crore .

August 18, 2022
India blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

NEW DELHI-   The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

These eight YouTube channels –  had an overall viewership of over 114 crore . “Fake, anti-India content was being monetised by the blocked channels,” the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement.

The channels were spreading misinformation regarding India’s national security, foreign relations and public order, the government said. “The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign states,” the statement read.

Seven Indian channels that have been banned are: Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH , Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho. News ki Dunya is the Pakistan based channel that has been blocked. Around 85 lakh users had subscribed to the channels. Apart from these one Facebook account and two Facebook posts have been blocked.

To mislead users, the ministry said and make their content seem “authentic”, the channels – based in India “were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels”.

“All the YouTube channels blocked by the Ministry were displaying advertisements on their videos having false content detrimental to communal harmony, public order and India’s foreign relations,” the government further underlined.

Since December, 102 channels on YouTube and several other social media accounts have been blocked by the Centre.

“The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order,” the order read.

August 18, 2022
