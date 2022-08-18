Arunachal: IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 Cr in the state for kiwi cultivation

ITANAGAR- Chandigarh-based IG Fresh Produce, a subsidiary of IG International, plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next five years in Arunachal Pradesh for the cultivation of exotic fruits such as kiwi.

The company has entered into an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board and farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district in the State for the cultivation of kiwi and stone fruits.

The IG Fresh Produce Private Limited is one of the top fresh fruit importers in the country and a major supply chain player in the country. It has developed an efficient supply chain for providing high-quality fresh fruits like apples, kiwis, citrus, pears, blueberries, avocados, stone fruit, grapes, etc. to 27 cities across India.

Articulating the agreement, Gautam Jha, President of IG Fresh Produce said, “Arunachal Pradesh is a state which has the blessing of nature’s bounty in abundance. The region is full of friendly people and farmers who are adept at growing and nurturing their produce in the best possible manner. We at IG Fresh Produce are very confident of creating a natural lab for the cultivation, careful curation, research and development, and post-harvest treatment of the first-grade produce done in the orchid paradise of India.”

Speaking about the potential of this investment and trust for Arunachal Pradesh to be the home for superior exotic produce, state’s agriculture minister Tage Taki said, “This is a very big investment, not only in terms of the financial value but also in the context of the trust shown towards Arunachal and its farmers, for which I thank IG Fresh Produce, APAMB and the Invest India team.

