Arunachal: IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 Cr in the state for kiwi cultivation

Kiwi contains large amounts of fiber which help reduce gastrointestinal problems, constipation and improve bowel movements which interns improve overall digestive health.

August 18, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Chandigarh-based IG Fresh Produce, a subsidiary of IG International, plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next five years in Arunachal Pradesh for the cultivation of exotic fruits such as kiwi.

The company has entered into an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board and farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district in the State for the cultivation of kiwi and stone fruits.

The IG Fresh Produce Private Limited is one of the top fresh fruit importers in the country and a major supply chain player in the country. It has developed an efficient supply chain for providing high-quality fresh fruits like apples, kiwis, citrus, pears, blueberries, avocados, stone fruit, grapes, etc. to 27 cities across India.

Articulating the agreement, Gautam Jha, President of IG Fresh Produce said, “Arunachal Pradesh is a state which has the blessing of nature’s bounty in abundance. The region is full of friendly people and farmers who are adept at growing and nurturing their produce in the best possible manner. We at IG Fresh Produce are very confident of creating a natural lab for the cultivation, careful curation, research and development, and post-harvest treatment of the first-grade produce done in the orchid paradise of India.”

Speaking about the potential of this investment and trust for Arunachal Pradesh to be the home for superior exotic produce, state’s agriculture minister Tage Taki said, “This is a very big investment, not only in terms of the financial value but also in the context of the trust shown towards Arunachal and its farmers, for which I thank IG Fresh Produce, APAMB and the Invest India team.

About Kiwi

Kiwi contains large amounts of fiber, both in its skin and flesh. Dietary fibers help reduce gastrointestinal problems, constipation and improve bowel movements which interns improve overall digestive health. The compounds present in kiwi help maintain blood pressure and cholesterol. A healthy blood pressure level can reduce the chances of heart stroke and other heart-related diseases.

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, Kiwi helps you fight external microorganisms and prevents damage of cells. Moreover, the presence of antioxidants helps protect the body from inflammation. It helps in treating symptoms of asthma.

A study found that Kiwis are quite beneficial in treating asthma and reduces wheezing in small children. Kiwi is an excellent source of Vitamin C, iron, dietary fiber and antioxidants. Forget tablets, bring home a rich source of Vitamin C today! Buy fresh kiwis from the largest fruits importer in India and never compromise on your health again!

