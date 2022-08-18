Arunachal Breaking News: Massive fire broke out in teachers quarter of GHS School in Boasimla

BOASIMLA- A Massive fire broke out in teachers quarters of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Boasimla under Kamporijo Circle of Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 18th Aug, 2022 at about 1 pm.

This is not first incident, on January 2021 three children, aged 4, 8 and 12, were reportedly charred to death in a major fire accident that broke out in Boasimla in Kamle district.

This is a developing story, More details are awaited. If you are at the location can share the information at comment box.

Watch Video