Arunachal: Protest Rally against Minor’s Rape in Pasighat

August 25, 2022
PASIGHAT-  Hundreds of school students and local people on Wednesday took out a protest rally in  solidarity of a minor rape victim here in Pasighat demanding justice for the 16-year-old girl rape victim.

Protestors demanded severest punishment for the alleged rapist Nong Jamoh, who is a  postgraduate teacher, and speedy justice delivery to the victim and compensation.

Also Read- Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

The rally was organized jointly by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU), East Siang District Students’ Union (ESDSU), United East Siang Forum (UESF), Galo Welfare Society (GWS) and many other organizations including APWWS, ALSDSU, RBSU, KCSU, and IGJGHSS students.

Talking to the media, Students said “We have our 4-point demand – termination of the accused from the job, speedy justice for the victim, early disbursement of ex-gratia amount to the rape survivor (victim) and immediate filing of charge-sheet and free and fair investigation should done by police and if found guilty accused should be given exemplary punishment as per law.”

The incident happened on Saturday (August 20) afternoon after the victim was allegedly summoned by her English teacher Nong Jamoh to his Govt quarters on the pretext of discussing syllabus for the exam.

Also Read- Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

The minor girl, a 12th standard student of a Govt Hr Sec School, suffered internal injuries and was bleeding profusely. She was in a very serious condition and had to be operated on, police had said.

“Nong Jamoh, a resident of Yagrung village in East Siang district, was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days”, East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha had said.

