Arunachal

Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

Mra is also the secretary general of Mountaineering Association.

August 29, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Tapi Mra, the first Arunachalee to conquer Mount Everest has reportedly been missing for the past seven days when he was on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mountaineering and paragliding associations Monday urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu for help to trace the 37-year-old Everester. Mra is also the secretary general of Mountaineering Association.

Paragliding Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Vijoy Sonam and Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Sika Gapak confirmed that Mra has gone missing and are making efforts to trace him.

He had climbed the highest peak of the world on May 21, 2009. “This was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam,” Gapak said.

Sonam, who has rushed to East Kameng district headquarters Seppa in search of Mra told PTI over telephone that a person from the Puroik tribe had accompanied Mra for summiting Mount Kyarisatam , while his five porters are waiting in the base camp.

The news about his going missing was given by two Puroik porters, a father and son, who had returned to Seppa on Sunday.

Sonam has requested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to send a National Disaster Response Team to search for and rescue the mountaineer. He also urged inhabitants of the Puroik villages on the remote hill tracts of the district to help in the search operation for Mra.

Media report said that “ Tapi Mra has not been able to track down since almost a week now after he went on to explore the Highest snowcapped peak in East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Meanwhile yesterday, district administration  has sent a rescue team led by Everester Tagit Sorang and Everester Tame Bagang for the search operation along with the other team members and porters.  “But no information as such has been received back till now,”.

August 29, 2022
