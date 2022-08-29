SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

NEW DELHI- Several bank customers have received a message from ‘State Bank of India’ (SBI) informing them that their YONO account has been deactivated, and they need to update their permanent account number (PAN) to reactivate their SBI Yono account. If you are also among one of those to receive such message, then be informed that the message is ‘fake’

The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB has issued a warning to the SBI YONO account customers. It has asked SBI YONO account customers not to respond to the message asking your PAN and instead report such messages.

“A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details,” PIB Fact Check informed via a tweet.

“SBI never asks for personal details through messages,” it added.

” Dear Customer your SBI YONO Account Closed Today Contact now And Update your PAN NUMBER in the following link’. It also carried the ‘sender’s’ name: Rajesh, read the viral text message.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ADVERTISEMENT ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/GiehqSrLcg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 27, 2022

The Government’s official fact-checker has also appealed to citizens to report such messages by writing an email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in, or calling on the helpline number 1930.