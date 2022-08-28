Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spoke about Jorsing village of Arunachal Pradesh where 4G reached 

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi In his monthly broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said on Sunday that 4G connectivity has brought a new dawn in the North East and the spread of internet facilities to villages through Digital India has boosted digital entrepreneurs.

Highlighting increasing digital connectivity in remote parts of the country, PM Modi spoke about the Jorsing village in Arunachal Pradesh getting 4G internet services from Independence Day.

He said, “There has been a new sunrise in the form of 4G in the remote areas of Arunachal and the North East. Internet connectivity has brought a new dawn. Facilities once available only in big cities have been brought to every village through Digital India. For this reason, new digital entrepreneurs are rising in the country.”

Commenting on PM Modi speech, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said ‘it is matter of pride for us.

In his tweet Khandu wrote “ A matter of pride for us as Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has mentioned about digital connectivity of Jorsing village in Siang district in his #MannKiBaat.

Hon PM’s Digital India program is driving connectivity into our remote areas through telecom & internet services.

Modi cited some examples from different parts of the country using online facilities to boost their business. In his comments on malnutrition, he said many creative and diverse efforts are being made to tackle it.