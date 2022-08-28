ADVERTISMENT
Watch Video- Noida's twin towers demolished

That generated nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris.

August 28, 2022
Watch Video- Noida’s twin towers demolished

NOIDA- The twin  towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around. That generated nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris.

The four Prithvi-II missiles is equivalent to the explosives used in the demolition of Twin tower today. The Prithvi missile is a surface-to-surface missile capable of carrying 500-1000 kgs warheads.

The Agni-V ICBM developed by DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Limited weighs close to 50,000 kg. The 1,500-kg three Agni warhead will be equal to the explosives used in the Twin Tower demolition.

Watch Video

The buildings were constructed as part of a project by real estate firm Supertech Ltd. It was accused of violating construction regulations.

Thousands of people, as well as stray dogs, had to be evacuated before the blast, including from neighbouring high-rises, one of which was reportedly just 9 metres (30 feet) away.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to nearby buildings.

August 28, 2022
