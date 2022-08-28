Arunachal: Two short films to be screened at DKCC, Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Department of Information and Public Relations, GoAP and Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will be screening 2 (two) short films on 30th of August 2022 from 3 pm onwards at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar, wherein Chief Minister Pema Khandu, would grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

These two short films namely Vasco Da Gama and Rani Abbakka will be screened in two episodes.

The episode Vasco Da Gama throws lights on how a Portuguese explorer became the first European to discover sea route to India at Calicut on the Malabar Coast in May 20, 1498 and expands Portuguese trade of Merchandise ideas and waged a prolonged war with the Indians.

And the episode, Rani Abbakka depicts the valor of a queen of Ullal who repulsed six attacks by the Portuguese for over four decades from 1525 to 1569. For her Bravery she came to be known as Abhaya Rani (The Fearless Queen). She was also one of the earliest Indians to fight the colonial powers and is sometimes regarded as the “First Woman Freedom Fighter of India”.

The screening programme would also witness the presence of Bamang Felix, Minister IPR, MLAs, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and other senior officers of the state as well.