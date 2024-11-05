Arunachal: Campus auditions for 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East and 21st Livon Mega Miss North East held at NERIST, Nirjuli

ITANAGAR- Mega Entertainment, north east’s largest fashion and pageant event organizer, organized the campus auditions for the 14th edition of Set Wet Mega Mister North East and 21st edition of Livon Mega Miss North East at NERIST, Nirjuli today.

Mega Miss North East and Mega Mister North East pageants are the brainchild of fashionpreneur Abhijeet Singha. The events have been produced by Mega Entertainment, and are marketed by Mega Activation.

After Itanagar, Mega Entertainment team will conduct auditions in Aizawl on November 16, Gangtok on November 17, Imphal, Agartala and Dimapur on November 24, Shillong on November 30 and Guwahati on December 1.

Also Read- Protests erupt over gate closure at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh

A total of around 60 participants turned up for the auditions today. The Mega Entertainment team will conduct auditions in all the eight northeastern states, and the finalists selected through these auditions will travel to Guwahati for a week of training and the grand finale, to be held at ITA Cultural Complex, on January 30 and 31, 2025.