Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh CM came in support of Chum Darang, congratulated him by sharing a post

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’ remains in trend. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ member Chum Darang became a contender for ‘Ticket to Finale’, but could not win. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has come out in her support and also urged people to vote for Chum.

Bigg Boss 18 is now very close to the finale. In such a situation, the members of ‘Bigg Boss’ are putting in their best efforts. On one hand, from Vivian Dsena to Avinash Mishra, every member is struggling to win the title of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ while staying inside the house.

On the other hand, their fans are supporting them from outside. While some people from the TV industry are appealing for votes for Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has come in support of Chum Darang and urged the citizens to vote for her.

Taking to X, CM Pema Khandu wrote, “I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don’t forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang.”

Later, Chum’s team took to Instagram to share the screenshot of CM Pema Khandu’s tweet and wrote, ‘To the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh @pemakhandu_bjp Sir, We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering support for Chum Darang. Her exceptional journey in the Bigg Boss house has made every Arunachali and the whole of North East India immensely proud. Her achievements and the values she represents on such a prestigious platform have not only highlighted the talent of our state but have also brought it into the global spotlight’.

