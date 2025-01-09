Arunachal: Tawang Market Area Secured with Comprehensive CCTV Monitoring

TAWANG- In a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of the bustling market area, particularly during peak tourist seasons and VVIP movements, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tawang, Kanki Darang, officially launched the CCTV installation project at Nehru Market today.

This initiative extends CCTV coverage from the Nehru Market tri-junction to the Old Market tri-junction, bringing the three primary markets of Tawang under robust surveillance.

The launch event was attended by Dy. SP Tawang Tasso Kato, Bazar Secretary Nehru Market Tsangpa Tashi, other executive members of the Bazar Welfare Committee, and police personnel.

Also Read- Assam Coal Mine Disaster: One body recovered, Eight miners still trapped in rat-hole coal mine

This special initiative, spearheaded by DC Tawang, was implemented under the supervision of District Information Technology Officer, Tenzin Phuntsok, and funded through the DC Untied Fund. With this addition, the Old Market and parts of the New Market—already under CCTV monitoring since April 2023—are now complemented by the coverage of Nehru Market. The few remaining areas in the New Market will also be brought under surveillance in the near future, as announced by DC Tawang.

The Bazar Secretary and other members of the Bazar Welfare Committee expressed their heartfelt gratitude to DC Tawang for prioritizing the safety and security of the market area through this timely initiative.

Also Read- Arunachal: Farmers Present “Harvest of the Month” to Chief Minister

Dy. SP Tawang highlighted the tangible benefits of the surveillance system, noting that a theft case was successfully solved and the culprit apprehended recently, thanks to CCTV footage provided by both the administration and private shop owners.

The comprehensive CCTV monitoring system is expected to further enhance security, streamline traffic management, and deter criminal activities, ensuring a safer and more organized environment for residents, businesses, and visitors in Tawang.