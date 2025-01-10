Arunachal: KVK organises Training on high-energy nutritious diets for hill community at Anjaw

ANJAW- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw, organized a training programme on “High Energy Nutritious Diets for a Hill Community” at Metengliang. A total of 26 farmers attended the session, which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of proper nutrition to support the physically demanding lifestyles of hill communities.

The programme commenced with an introduction and welcome address by KVK Scientist Mrs. Pooja Singnale. She highlighted the significant energy demands of daily tasks in hill regions and the necessity of high-energy diets to boost both physical stamina and immunity. In her lecture, Mrs. Singnale explained the nutritional value of various food groups that are locally grown and readily available.

She began by emphasizing the role of cereals and millets, which are excellent sources of energy, fiber, and calcium, essential for strengthening bones. She then spoke about the consumption of protein-rich foods such as poultry, fish, and pig meat, which are staples in the community’s diet. The importance of micronutrients from diverse vegetables and fruits was also stressed, as these contribute to enhanced immunity and overall health.

Mrs. Pooja Singnale further discussed the traditional use of indigenous herbal medicinal plants like Mishmi Teeta, Jangli Kochu, and Five Finger. She elaborated on their medicinal properties and their relevance in maintaining good health. Additionally, she highlighted the use of locally available spices and herbs such as large cardamom, clove, pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and garlic. These were recommended for daily consumption in the form of herbal teas or kadha, which act as natural antioxidants and help prevent infections and diseases.

Addressing recent health concerns, Mrs. Pooja Singnale discussed the new outbreak of the HMPV virus in China and its reported cases in India. She stressed the importance of adopting hygienic practices, particularly for children and the elderly, as a preventive measure. Her key message, “prevention is better than cure,” resonated strongly with the participants.

The programme also featured a lecture by Dr. S. Peter, who shed light on various government schemes aimed at the development of Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) and the importance of strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to improve agricultural livelihoods. Additionally, Horticulture Scientist Mr. Satveer Yadav delivered a session on the training and pruning techniques for kiwi plants, offering valuable insights to enhance fruit production.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Technical Officer Mr. Keshab Gogai, expressing gratitude to the participants and resource persons for their active involvement and contributions. The training programme provided a comprehensive understanding of high-energy nutritious diets and their role in improving the health and productivity of hill communities.