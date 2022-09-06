Arunachal: 2 day national seminar on faith and identity concludes

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A two-day national seminar on faith and identity: traditional worldviews and institutionalized religions in Arunachal Pradesh that was being organized by Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat in collaboration with MAKAIAS, Kolkata from 5th-6th September concluded today which was also attended by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat as Chief Guest and Prof. BN Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat as Guest of Honour in the presence of Tasi Taloh, Principal, JNC, scholars, resource persons, paper presenters etc.

While attending the valedictory session of the two-day national seminar, Tayi Taggu and BN Hazarika praised the management of JNC, Pasighat for organizing a national-level seminar in the state’s premier college. Both Taggu and Hazarika felt the need to regularly organize such national-level important seminars and other events in this premier college. While Taggu spoke in detail on how changes in faith and religion are detaching the people from its root thereby losing their identity. While Hazarika said that, Arunachal Pradesh has lots of uniqueness in it. He made a particular mention of irrigational cultivation of Paddy cum Pisciculture at Ziro valley which is listed in UNESCO.

While in the inaugural session on Monday, Prof. K.C. Baral, Vice Chairman Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), Kolkata and former Pro VC EFL University, Hyderabad attended as Chief Guest, while Kaling Borang, an eminent scholar, a multilingual poet & writer and recipient of the prestigious Lummar Dai Award attended as Guest of honor.

Coincidently, the Inaugural day coincides with National Teacher’s Day, the session began by paying floral tribute to SARVAPALLI DR. RADHAKRISHNAN and one of our beloved teacher Late Prof. TAMO MIBANG, informed SN Jha, HoD of Geography. While Tashi Taloh, Principal JNC and Patron of the seminar formally welcomed the dignitaries, participants and the house present. Dr. Subhasis Bannerjee, one of the coordinators introduced the objectives of the seminar.

During the inaugural session on Monday, Kaling Borang showed his concern over the eroding value system of indigenous people and the disintegration of the socio-cultural fabric of the tribal society, especially the ADI society during recent decades. Borang opined that in the oral tradition- the Abangs of Adis trace the origin of human beings to a single womb ‘Pedong Nane”, thus teaching us the lesson of universal brotherhood and a sense of fraternity. He stressed and appealed to the participants as well as the community members to preserve and protect the age-old faith, customs, and traditions.

While, Prof. K.C. Baral, in his speech deliberated upon the various aspects of faith, culture, identity, and institutionalized religion in general and specifically in the context of Arunachal Pradesh. He was of the opinion that in the context of modernity and progress, smaller communities in a state like Arunachal Pradesh face the toughest challenges in terms of education, script, and language.

He opined that despite insignificant numerical strength, the Adi society and its cultural identity have many significant things to offer for the Global Society at large. Considering the theological importance of Donyi-Poloism, Prof Baral stressed the need for more literary activities especially the publication of books on local culture and tradition. He thanks the Arunachalee community for being one despite asymmetries in their ethnic groups, religious practices, and developmental objectives amidst the Global and National tensions on these issues.

Others like Prof. Dwijen Sharma, HoD of English, NEHU, Tura Campus, Prof. CK Naik, Prof. Shreya Bhattacharjee, Prof. Otem Padung, Dr. Miazi Hazam from Dept.of English, RGU, Dr. SN Jha etc also spoke in details on their respective topics on the occasion.