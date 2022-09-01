ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

September 1, 2022
ITANAGAR:  The Itanagar Capital Police on Wednesday arrested two robbers in connection with a  robbery case committed in Zero Point area of Itanagar Capital complex.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Likha Tado (22) and Takam Diet @ Takam David ( 22).

According to the police sources, On 9th July, 2022  a written information was received from one young lady that she was robbed by two boys at Vivek Vihar, Itanagar on 8th July, 2022 at around 3:30 PM.

After receiving this information, a criminal case u/s 392/34 IPC was registered at Itanagar Police Station, and a police team comprising of SDPO K. Sikom, Insp Simi, Inspector O. Ronrang, Ct. B. Medhi, Ct. B. Tani and Ct. Polo Tallo was formed under the supervision of SP Jimmy Chiram.

Police team has started their work,  and finally two robbers Likha Tado and Takam Diet have been arrested from Zero Point Itanagar on 31st August, 2022 in the evening in this regard.

The mobile phone has been recovered as per the disclosure statements made by culprits. The motorcycle which had been used for commission of the robbery has also been recovered and seized, the police sources said.

