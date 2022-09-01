Tourism Can Change the future of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the tourism can change the future of Arunachal Pradesh and help to improve the per capita income as a lot of educated unemployed youths can generate income through various activities from tourism.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Solung festival celebration in Itanagar, Mein said tourism is going to be biggest industry in the days to come and therefore we need to have a tourism package as there is no lack of tourist places in our State and added that our State is blessed with scenic beauties, diverse cultures, delicious cuisines and bio-diversity.

Also Read- TAWANG, a trip to a place among the clouds

He said Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become one of the best tourist destination in the country and the State government will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to boost the State Tourism.

He also called upon the leaders of the various student union of the state to prepare a combined roadmap and shoulder responsibility to take up social issues and actively participate for the cause and development of the society for better future and progressive State.

Also Read- Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mein participated in traditional Adi ritual to seek blessings from KI:NÉ NANÉ and DOYING BOTÉ. Besides Ponung and Tapu dances, cultural display by various other tribes enthralled the gathering.