ADVERTISMENT
Tourism

Tourism Can Change the future of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

Mein said tourism is going to be biggest industry in the days to come and therefore we need to have a tourism package as there is no lack of tourist places in our State

September 1, 2022
0 1 minute read
Tourism Can Change the future of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR-    Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that  the  tourism can change the future of Arunachal Pradesh and help to improve the per capita income as a lot of educated unemployed youths can generate income through various activities from tourism.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Solung festival celebration in Itanagar, Mein said tourism is going to be biggest industry in the days to come and therefore we need to have a  tourism package as there is no lack of tourist places in our State and added that our State is blessed with scenic beauties, diverse cultures, delicious cuisines and bio-diversity.

Also Read- TAWANG, a trip to a place among the clouds

He said Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become one of the best tourist destination in the country and the State government will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to boost the State Tourism.

Related Articles

He also called upon the leaders of the various student union of the state to prepare a combined roadmap and shoulder responsibility to take up  social issues and actively participate for the cause and development of the society for better future and progressive State.

Also Read- Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mein participated in traditional Adi ritual to seek blessings from KI:NÉ NANÉ and DOYING BOTÉ. Besides Ponung and Tapu dances, cultural display by various other tribes enthralled the gathering.

Tags
September 1, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu kickstarts Trans Arunachal Drive 2021

Arunachal: Pema Khandu kickstarts Trans Arunachal Drive 2021

April 7, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh has Potential for Adventure Tourism- Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh has Potential for Adventure Tourism- Chowna Mein

March 14, 2021
Arunachal: High– Level Team inspects holy Parsuram Kund for better upkeep

Arunachal: High– Level Team inspects holy Parsuram Kund for better upkeep

February 8, 2021
Arunachal- Our future lies in tourism-  Chowna Mein

Arunachal- Our future lies in tourism-  Chowna Mein

February 6, 2021
Arunachal:  Diba Adi, the virgin mountain in Siang district

Arunachal:  Diba Adi, the virgin mountain in Siang district

January 13, 2021
Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

January 11, 2021
Arunachal: Parasuram Kund project will boost the sources of livelihood of the local people: Governor

Arunachal: Parasuram Kund project will boost the sources of livelihood of the local people: Governor

January 8, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh: Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

Arunachal Pradesh: Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

November 28, 2020
Dambuk- The orange bowl of Arunachal Pradesh

Dambuk- The orange bowl of Arunachal Pradesh

November 19, 2020
Agra: Arunachal cultural troups participated in Taj Mahotsav 2020

Agra: Arunachal cultural troups participated in Taj Mahotsav 2020

February 26, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button