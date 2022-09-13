Arunachal: Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

ITANAGAR- Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), is set to be back after a gap of two years. Scheduled to take place between September 29 and October 2, the festival will be held in the picturesque Ziro Valley located in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, which popularly known as Home to the Apatani tribe.

The Ziro Valley is famous for it’s lush paddy fields, pine trees, pleasant climate and friendly peoples. If you have been looking forward to a vacation that’s high on picturesque beauty and higher on some unadulterated fun, book yourself tickets to the Ziro Festival of Music and let Arunachal Pradesh bowl you over.

This will be the ninth edition of the popular music festival. From the 90s OG rapper Baba Sehgal and the soulful crooner Bipul Chettri to the Bullah Ki Jaana rockstar Rabbi Shergill and the high-energy Japanese band Pinky Doodle Poodle, the festival will feature an incredible line-up. Other artists that will set the stage on fire at the festival include Manipuri icon Mangka and Lithuanian pop sensation Leon Somov.

The Ziro Festival of Music 2022 has invited artists from all corners of India. There will be Jumme Khan from Rajasthan, Dr. Kamala Shankar from Uttar Pradesh, Motherjane from Kerala, Rehmat-E-Nusrat from Uttarakhand, and Sapta from Tamil Nadu.

Also performing at the music festival will be Abdon Mech from Nagaland, Da Minot from Meghalaya, David Angu and the Tribe from Arunachal Pradesh, Dokodoko from Sikkim, Meewakching from Manipur, and Origami from Mizoram, among other popular musical sensations from the northeast.

The music festival is organised by the Apatani people every year. From rock and jazz to classical and folk, the festival will cater to all kinds of musical choices. Apart from the musical gigs, the festival will also have an array of cultural events for visitors.

The Ziro Festival of Music 2022 will be a plastic-free event. It has always been. The main stages at the event will be made entirely out of bamboo. The festival encourages attendees to follow eco-friendly and waste management practices. There will be a strict no single-use plastic policy in place.