Arunachal: Subroto cup School games district level football tournament begins in Tawang

TAWANG- The 10th for boys and 4th for Girls Subroto cup School games district level football tournament 2022-23 was today kicked off by EAC cum Dist. Sports officer, Tawang Tenzin Jambey at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium Tawang.

8 team each of Boys and girls, from all the secondary, Higher Secondary and KGBV of the district are participating in the tournament being organized by Department of Education, Tawang.

In his inaugural address to the participants Tenzin Jambey said that Subroto cup tournament is the right platform for willing students to pursue their career in the field of football, since the best players will be given

opportunity to play at state and national levels. He lauded the dedication and love for the game of participating students by seeing their practice even in cold and muddy ground due to continuous rain.

He further added that District Administration and other active NGOs of the district are always there to support the sincere and willing students to improve their performance.

He also mentioned about the recent launching of basketball and availability of proper basketball grounds in the district, and conveyed his best wishes for state level tournament to be held in Bhalukpong in which the selected teams will be participating.

The opening match of the boys football was played between Secondary school Mogto and Secondary school Bomba in which GSS Bomba scored 4 goals whereas GSS Mogto couldnt score any goal.

While the opening match for girls football was played between Govt Hr. Sec School, Jang and Govt Secondary school, Seru in penalty shoo out GHSS Jang Scored 4 Goals, whereas GSS could score only 1 goal.