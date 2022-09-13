ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Subroto cup School games district level football tournament begins in Tawang

September 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Subroto cup School games district level football tournament begins in Tawang

TAWANG- The 10th for boys and 4th for Girls Subroto cup School games district level football tournament 2022-23 was today kicked off by EAC cum Dist. Sports officer, Tawang Tenzin Jambey at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium Tawang.

8 team each of Boys and girls, from all the secondary, Higher Secondary and KGBV of the district are participating in the tournament being organized by Department of Education, Tawang.

In his inaugural address to the participants Tenzin Jambey said that Subroto cup tournament is the right platform for willing students to pursue their career in the field of football, since the best players will be given

opportunity to play at state and national levels. He lauded the dedication and love for the game  of participating students by seeing their practice even in cold and muddy ground due to continuous rain.

Related Articles

He further added that District Administration and other active NGOs of the district are always there to support the sincere and willing students to improve their performance.

He also mentioned about the recent launching of basketball and availability of proper basketball grounds in the district, and conveyed his best wishes for state level tournament to be held in Bhalukpong in which the selected teams will be participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening match of the boys football was played between Secondary school Mogto and Secondary school Bomba in which GSS Bomba scored 4 goals whereas GSS Mogto couldnt score any goal.

While the opening match for girls football was played between Govt Hr. Sec School, Jang and Govt Secondary school, Seru in penalty shoo out GHSS Jang Scored 4 Goals, whereas GSS could score only 1 goal.

Tags
September 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

May 5, 2022
Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

May 3, 2022
Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

April 10, 2022
Arunachalee reflect Olympic talents: Bamang Tago

Arunachalee reflect Olympic talents: Bamang Tago

March 20, 2022
Arunachal: Army team wins 15th National Rafting Championship

Arunachal: Army team wins 15th National Rafting Championship

March 20, 2022
Arunachal CM flags Off National Rafting Championship at Siang

Arunachal CM flags Off National Rafting Championship at Siang

March 5, 2022
Tawang: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament begins

Tawang: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament begins

February 24, 2022
Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari

Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: APFA relected CM Pema Khandu as its President

Arunachal: APFA relected CM Pema Khandu as its President

February 3, 2022
Arunachal: Gumball India 2021 culminates at Kaho in Anjaw

Arunachal: Gumball India 2021 culminates at Kaho in Anjaw

December 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button