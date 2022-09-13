Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Oju Welfare Association

ITANAGAR- Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition month) on the theme “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha” was celebrated at Oju Welfare Association (OWA) Campus on Tuesday.

The programme commenced with the welcome speech addressing the Poshan Abhiyan, a Government’s flagship programme for holistic nourishment aiming to improve nutritional outcomes for children under 6 years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The participants were also empowered about nutrition and holistic development of health through proper nutrition, personal hygiene, a hygienic environment, sanitation and education.

Poem reading, a moral film and a skit play were also showcased by the interns which gave an encouraging word to consume well-nourished foods and highlighted the role and responsibilities of mothers in the need for good nutrition diets for children, and how bad habits and bad diets can affect one’s health.

In conclusion, pads were also distributed to the inmates of Swadher Greh (Short stay home) and Children’s home.