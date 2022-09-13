Arunachal Governor adopts and sponsors two TB patients

ITANAGAR- Committed to service of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has adopted two Tuberculosis Patients ( TB patients ) of the State. On 13th September 2022 he registered himself for sponsoring them under community engagement of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system.

The Governor appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to generously adopt TB patients in the State and make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free. He said that on the clarion call of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, there is an urgent need for a societal approach to eliminate Tuberculosis from our State and country by 2025, which will be 5 years before the world target i.e., 2030 in this regard.

The Governor called for making the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, a ‘People Movement’. He urged the NGOs, business houses, government officials and individuals to adopt TB patients generously.

The Governor said that while the efforts of the State government are yielding good results, the community and the institutions in the society should take lead in filling the gaps and addressing the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, thereby contributing to the national goal.

Dr. Pema Dorjee Thongchi, District TB Officer, Papum Pare District informed that once registered as a sponsor, the health official will regularly contact him for providing patient support to the adopted TB patients. He informed that the support provided to the patient under this initiative is in addition to the free diagnostics, free drugs and Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana provided under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to all the notified TB patients.